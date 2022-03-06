IAS officers, academics to come together for IIT-M symposium

IAS officers, academics and start-ups are set to come together at a symposium 'Imagining India@2047 through innovation', the Indian Institute of Technology Madras said here on Sunday. The Central government's administrative reforms department is partnering with the IIT-M and IIT Madras Research Park to organise the three day symposium from 7 to 9 March.

Minister of State, Jitendra Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the event on March 8, the IIT-M said. ''This symposium is being organised to bring together pioneering minds in the country across the diaspora of academia, government and entrepreneurs to evolve a 'Vision 2047,' marking India’s 100th year of independence,'' a press release said. ''In a novel attempt, young IAS officers, young faculty of IIT Madras and young entrepreneurs of IIT Madras Incubation Cell, will be seen being teamed together to individually bring their deep sector expertise and enterprising spirit to collectively brainstorm innovative solutions.'' Under the overarching themes of 'Research and Development', and 'Innovation and Digital Governance', ten key areas would be explored including energy and net zero, education, health care and assistive technologies.

