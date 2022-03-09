Left Menu

Paytm hires 145 talents from top MBA colleges

We continue to expand our teams by inducting a diverse talent pool from top B-schools and are assured to see them rise to the next level in time, with the right guidance and abundant opportunities to learn and lead in our organisation, he added.At the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, Paytm made 20 offers this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:36 IST
Paytm hires 145 talents from top MBA colleges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, has hired 145 talents from the top management institutes, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow and ISB Hyderabad, for mid-level managerial positions, the company said on Wednesday.

Paytm vice president Narendra Yadav said that the hiring is for the mid-managerial level. ''We continue to expand our teams by inducting a diverse talent pool from top B-schools and are assured to see them rise to the next level in time, with the right guidance and abundant opportunities to learn and lead in our organisation,'' he added.

At the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, Paytm made 20 offers this year. The company also recruited 20 students from the Indian School of Business-Hyderabad, 18 from IIM-Calcutta and 16 from IIM-Bangalore.

In colleges like Xavier School of Management-Jamshedpur, IIM-Lucknow, IIM-Kozhikode, Management Development Institute-Gurgaon, and Faculty of Management Studies-Delhi, Paytm rolled out over 70 offers, the statement said. ''Paytm is also in a process of hiring from other top colleges as well,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022