Bharathiar University, ISDC sign pact

The objective of the MoU is to offer students of the university courses in business analytics accredited by the Institute of Analytics IoA, a press release said. The partnership would give students an opportunity to develop their skills at global-levels, the release said.

Updated: 23-03-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:47 IST
City-based Bharathiar University on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC). The objective of the MoU is to offer students of the university courses in business analytics accredited by the Institute of Analytics (IoA), a press release said. The partnership would give students an opportunity to develop their skills at global-levels, the release said.

