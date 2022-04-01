Maha Governor watches PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in company of students

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction on a screen in the company of students at the Raj Bhavan here.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the Governor witnessed the programme, organised in New Delhi, with 60 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Palghar district) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (Colaba, South Mumbai).

Koshyari later spoke to the students, most of whom were studying in Classes IX to XII.

The prime minister interacted with students appearing for board examinations in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in New Delhi on Friday and asked them not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well. PTI ENM RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)