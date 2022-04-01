Left Menu

Maha Governor watches PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in company of students

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:15 IST
Maha Governor watches PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in company of students
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction on a screen in the company of students at the Raj Bhavan here.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the Governor witnessed the programme, organised in New Delhi, with 60 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Palghar district) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (Colaba, South Mumbai).

Koshyari later spoke to the students, most of whom were studying in Classes IX to XII.

The prime minister interacted with students appearing for board examinations in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in New Delhi on Friday and asked them not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well. PTI ENM RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022