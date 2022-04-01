Left Menu

Pb cops to get b'day greeting cards signed by both CM & DGP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:19 IST
Pb cops to get b'day greeting cards signed by both CM & DGP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab police personnel henceforth will be getting birthday greeting cards, jointly signed by the state chief minister and the director-general of police.

The state police on Friday said it has taken the unique initiative with the mandate of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to police personnel's birthdays a happy and memorable event as a goodwill gesture and to promote a sense of belongingness to the force among them.

"Today on your Birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our hearts and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. We also hope that you perform your duty to serve people with utmost dedication, hard work and honesty," the card, jointly signed by the state CM and DGP, would read.

Director-General of Police V K Bhawra gave this information in an official statement here.

Realizing the hard work and arduous duty of the state police personnel, Mann had earlier directed the DGP to convey felicitations to the family members of all police employees.

DGP Bhawra hoped that this novel initiative would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Punjab Police personnel besides giving a sense of pride to their family members through the recognition of the selfless services rendered by policemen and women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

