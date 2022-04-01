CII to work on innovation, growth, technology areas in Maha: Official

The Maharashtra chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has decided to work on four aspects of innovation, growth, sustainability and technology (IGST) in the state to contribute in growth of the country's economy, a top official of the trade body said on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, CII Maharashtra chapter Chairman N Shriram said the apex trade group has also established various teams to work on different verticals.

'We are undertaking 'Mission Maharashtra' and this movement will contribute to growth of the nation's economy. To maximize contribution, the CII will work to strengthen innovation, growth, sustainability and technology (IGST) in the state. Various committees of experts have been established to implement the mission,'' he said.

The CII Marathwada will undertake an industry-academia programme to help students and faculty members understand various aspects of the corporate sector, Shriram said.

