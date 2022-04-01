Left Menu

CII to work on innovation, growth, technology areas in Maha: Official

The Maharashtra chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry CII has decided to work on four aspects of innovation, growth, sustainability and technology IGST in the state to contribute in growth of the countrys economy, a top official of the trade body said on Friday.Talking to reporters here, CII Maharashtra chapter Chairman N Shriram said the apex trade group has also established various teams to work on different verticals.We are undertaking Mission Maharashtra and this movement will contribute to growth of the nations economy.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:32 IST
CII to work on innovation, growth, technology areas in Maha: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has decided to work on four aspects of innovation, growth, sustainability and technology (IGST) in the state to contribute in growth of the country's economy, a top official of the trade body said on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, CII Maharashtra chapter Chairman N Shriram said the apex trade group has also established various teams to work on different verticals.

'We are undertaking 'Mission Maharashtra' and this movement will contribute to growth of the nation's economy. To maximize contribution, the CII will work to strengthen innovation, growth, sustainability and technology (IGST) in the state. Various committees of experts have been established to implement the mission,'' he said.

The CII Marathwada will undertake an industry-academia programme to help students and faculty members understand various aspects of the corporate sector, Shriram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022