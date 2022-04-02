Implement central & state schemes in letter and spirit: CS

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed all departmental heads to ensure that budget announcements made by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein are implemented in letter and spirit.

The direction from the chief secretary came during a meeting held here on Friday in connection with the annual action plan of the central and state sponsored schemes and budget announcements for 2022-23.

Addressing the principal secretaries, commissioners, directors, deputy commissioners and other senior officers, Kumar asked all to take serious note of the policy documents, an official communique said here.

''It is the responsibility of the department concerned to ensure that policy documents of the budget announcement and the central and state sponsored schemes see the light of the day without any delay,'' he said.

Adding that every budget announcement will be given proportionate allocation, Kumar asked the departments to set timeframes to achieve the targets for the same.

''The government will view it seriously if the targets are not achieved in the proposed timeframe,'' he said.

Since the year 2022 has been declared as the ‘year of e-governance’, the chief secretary, while reviewing the e-governance projects under the department of information technology and communication said ''all files between the directorates and secretariat should move through e-office from May 1.'' Similarly, by June 1, e-office cells should be developed in the offices of all the deputy commissioners and all utilization certificates should be communicated through it, he said.

The chief secretary also asked the officers concerned to ensure that VSAT/ OFC connections to schools, police stations and all the circle headquarters are established at the earliest.

