PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 14:14 IST
AIR launches weekly programme for job seekers, students
The All India Radio (AIR) on Saturday launched a weekly interactive programme for job seekers and students preparing for various competitive examinations.

The first episode of the 30-minute programme, 'Abhyaas', will air on 100.1FM GOLD at 9.30 pm on Saturday, the AIR's News Services Division said in a statement.

The programme has been launched with an aim to reach out to students and job seekers preparing for various competitive examinations, it said.

''The first episode of Abhyaas for Competitive Examinations, to be on air on 100.1 FM GOLD at 9.30 pm today, is on Modern History,'' it said.

Listeners can also access the programme ''on Twitter at @airnewsalerts or on airnewsofficial YouTube Channel and on the NewsonAir App''.

The public broadcaster said the programme will be in Hindi and it will be broadcast every Saturday from 9:30 pm to 10 pm.

''The weekly interactive programme will include segments like Explainers, Factfile, Examination Calender and Question of the Week with a musical break,'' the AIR said, adding, ''A prominent academician will respond to the listeners' queries.'' ''For the next episode on April 9, students can send their queries on WhatsApp number 928 909 4044 or mail to abhyaas.air@gmail.com till April 5,'' it said.

The subject chosen for the next week is Indian Polity and Constitution, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

