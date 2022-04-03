Probe ordered into alleged mass copying at nursing course exam in MP's Morena

Videos showing several nursing course students purportedly copying during the examination at Morena district hospital in Madhya Pradesh have prompted authorities to order a probe, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday when students of some private nursing colleges were appearing for a practical examination held at the state-run district hospital in Morena. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Rakesh Sharma said a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the holding of exams and the alleged copying. This committee will submit a report within 15 days, he said, adding that a notice is also being served to the civil surgeon of the district hospital. Sharma said that further action will be taken and the registration of colleges concerned will be cancelled after the submission of the report. On the other hand, Morena district hospital's civil surgeon Vinod Gupta said that he was not aware of the exams. ''The invigilators who came from Sagar can inform in this regard,'' he told reporters.

The videos doing the rounds of social media show students clad in white aprons writing their answer sheets while copying the content from their mobile phones. They can be seen sitting on the floor and in the corridor meant for attendants of patients admitted to the Morena hospital. According to hospital sources, these are the first semester students of the nursing course and belonged to three private colleges in Morena.

Sources also claimed that answers were sent to the students on WhatsApp by some persons who were sitting outside. Some students searched answers online during the exam, they claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)