Transgender Leadership Conclave organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

NEW DELHI, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized the Transgender Leadership Conclave in New Delhi to address various issues faced by the transgender community. The event witnessed physical participation of the community, industry stalwarts and students.

Speaking at the Transgender Leadership Conclave, today, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi said, ''Transgenders are as equal as anybody and we only ask for love and a right to live a dignified life.'' Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in her impactful speech talked about the history of struggles which their community faced. She said, ''We are the only minority community which is very visible but treated as invisible.'' More problems are faced by transmen than by transwomen. She mentioned that stigma and discriminations are very persistent in our society towards gender, but transgenders have proven their invincibility and triumphed over all the struggles they faced.

Dr. Chiranjeev Bhattacharjya, National Programme Manager at Health & Governance Unit, UNDP India, talked about the landmark judgement which changed the whole scenario. ''Big achievements have been made by the community and for the community in the areas of skill development, health, education and many more. We do not have to stop here, there is a long way to go, we should prioritize planning and work to strengthen the Trans community and proceed further in innovative fields for success.'' He also mentioned, ''Today is the day when all stakeholders can come together and join hands towards this initiative.'' Shri Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI in his address mentioned, ''Transgender Leadership Conclave is an important step towards appreciating the efforts of our transgender community, who have shown courage and paved the way for the coming generations. Human existence, whether physical or psychological, is a diverse aspect. Rather than appreciating the uniqueness of the diversity, we often treat them as inconsistent with nature. However, there is a silver lining and things have really changed over the years. People have started accepting them as part of the community now for their creativity and talent. After the NALSA judgement which gave trans people legal recognition, it was thought that trans people would now be treated equally by society, and this would be followed by spreading awareness through all mass media sources. They would also be given education and employment opportunities, so that they could get a respectful position in society. It's our social responsibility to make this world a more inclusive and secure place to live in.'' Ms. Anuradha Goel, Chairperson, PHD Family Welfare Foundation, in her welcome address spoke of how trans people in India have lived oppressed lives for a long time. She added, ''It was only after a hard battle that they gained legal recognition. A battle which was mostly fought alone because many didn't understand them. Many were unaware and some even ignored their pain and problems because of transphobia. Only knowledge through awareness can end such mindsets, because of which many suffer discrimination every day. It's time we support transgender Indians in their struggle for identity, equality and dignity. And one of the ways to do it is by spreading awareness about them and the issues they face. Together, we can help each other create an equal and just society, where every human is treated humanely.'' A vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Naveen Seth, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI and he mentioned that this is a unique initiative taken by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and that PHDCCI would work closely with the transgender community to create awareness in society.

About PHDCCI PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is a proactive National Apex Chamber working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages. The Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and entrepreneurship. PHD Chamber, through its research-based policy advocacy role, positively impacts the economic growth and development of the nation.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is one of the Premier Chambers in India to have been accredited with 'Diamond Grade' by NABET(QCI), at national and international level.

PHDCCI has its international office at Bahrain for 6 GCC countries, with 1,30,000 companies as its members base, with a total focus on the development of small and medium businesses. PHDCCI has co-opted National and International Industry Associations and Organisations through over 100 MoUs signed between the parties.

