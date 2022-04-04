ICAI signs MoU with J&K govt to promote commerce education

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signed an MoU with Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), for promoting Commerce Education among students of the Union Territory, said an official statement on Monday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for a period of five years during the outreach meeting held with principals of Kashmir valley, it added. The MoU has been signed for promoting commerce education amongst Government and Government aided Secondary and Higher / Senior Secondary school students, officials said\R ''The commerce education plays an utmost important role in the inclusive growth of industry and the whole economy. With Kashmir having a rich pool of talent, the young students need to be nurtured in the proper way so that the young generation of today shall be able to contribute to the nation and society through its knowledge and skills,'' it said. The ICAI had announced a 75 per cent course fee waiver for all levels of CA course for students from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and for North-Eastern States.

