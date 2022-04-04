Education Ministry holds exhibition on India's Freedom struggle from 1757 to 1947

Left Menu

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the exhibition. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha today inaugurated the exhibition on India's freedom struggle, organised by Indian Council of Historical Research under the aegis of Ministry of Education in Parliament Library today. Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the exhibition. MoS for Education Smt Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that the exhibition showcases stories from approximately 200 years of India's history from 1757 to 1947. He highlighted that the purpose of this exhibition is to bring to light the stories of unsung heroes which should get imprinted in national memory. MPs from across the country will witness this exhibition and can suggest more unsung heroes from their respective constituencies.

He further said that the Ministry of Culture in association with State Governments will showcase this exhibition at 100 locations across the country and also through digital platforms.

(With Inputs from PIB)

