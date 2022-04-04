Left Menu

Over 30,000 students register for DU's placement-cum-internship fair

Over 30,000 students have registered for a placement-cum-internship fair being organised by the Delhi University to provide suitable job opportunities to them, according to an official statement.Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the Job Mela is a first of its kind in the history of the varsity and will provide a common platform to undergraduate students of over 91 colleges for internships and jobs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:24 IST
Over 30,000 students register for DU's placement-cum-internship fair
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Over 30,000 students have registered for a placement-cum-internship fair being organised by the Delhi University to provide suitable job opportunities to them, according to an official statement.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the 'Job Mela' is a first of its kind in the history of the varsity and will provide a common platform to undergraduate students of over 91 colleges for internships and jobs. The event will be held from April 7 to April 9. It will also provide suitable job opportunities to eligible skilled postgraduate students of over 86 departments of the Delhi University, he said. The three-day 'Job Mela' by the central placement cell will start on Thursday. It will be inaugurated by vice chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Over 45 national, multi-national companies, start-ups, research organisations, NGOs have shown interest by registering themselves for the selection of students, Gupta said. The 'Job Mela' will be organised in a blended mode. ''Online and/or offline arrangements for the companies will be made as per the requirements expressed by them,'' the registrar said. More than 30,000 students have registered to participate in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022