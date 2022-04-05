KSUM to support 1,000 innovators from campuses; plans Idea Fest 2022

Seeking to spot talented innovators from campuses across the state and help groom them into entrepreneurs, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has called for ideas of technology products and services from college students and faculty members as part of its annual pitching event 'Idea Fest.' With the campaign motto ''Let 1000 Flowers Bloom”, Idea Fest-2022 primarily aims at identifying 1,000 student innovators and shortlist 100 best ideas from them for financial support.

For the first time, faculty innovators can also apply for Idea Fest from this year onwards, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Only innovators, whose ideas are at the stages of ideation, designing, proof of concept and minimum viable prototype development, can apply.

Company registration is not mandatory during the application phase. Student Innovators, who have availed Idea Grant before for the same team/same product/same idea cannot apply, it said. KSUM will provide an opportunity for all the 1,000 innovators to attend startup bootcamps, get mentorship, lab facilities and other product development support. The agency will also monitor the progress of the selected 1,000 student innovators through a technology platform. In 2014, KSUM launched Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs) on campuses to promote technological entrepreneurship among students. KSUM supports the IEDCs through various schemes, including an annual grant of Rs 2 lakh to institutions to accomplish innovation activities among students.

Last date to apply is April 30, the statement added.

For registration and more details, visit: https://ideafest.startupmission.in/. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

