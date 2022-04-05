Ramzan: Muslim employees can avail two hours daily leave till May 2, says DJB
The Delhi Jal Board on Monday allowed its Muslim employees to avail a ''short leave of around two hours a day'' during the ongoing Ramzan fasts till May 2.
Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.
''The competent authority has accorded approval to allow short leave (of approx. two hours a day) by the concerned DDO/controlling officer to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan i.e., April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu'l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer,'' a DJB circular read. PTI GVS RCJ
