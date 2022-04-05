Left Menu

Delhi University to conduct sports and ECA trials

While giving admissions to students, 25 per cent weightage will be given to CUET scores and 75 per cent to their performance in the trials, Delhi University Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh told reporters here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:19 IST
Delhi University to conduct sports and ECA trials
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

After a gap of two years, Delhi University will hold sports and ECA trials this year for candidates willing to seek admission through the route, officials said on Tuesday. However, the applicants will have to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), they said.

The university had not conducted trials for admissions under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota in the last two years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''This year, if the Covid situation remains fine and there is no increase in cases, we will conduct sports and ECA trials. While giving admissions to students, 25 per cent weightage will be given to CUET scores and 75 per cent to their performance in the trials,'' Delhi University Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh told reporters here. There will be centralised trials by the university, the officials said.

The registration for the CUET will be commencing from Wednesday.

As per the university's existing guidelines, the colleges are allowed to admit up to five per cent of its students under the sports and ECA quota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022