Educational institution buses of NCR states exempted from paying MV tax while entering Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:05 IST
Educational institution buses of NCR states exempted from paying MV tax while entering Haryana
The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday exempted buses of educational institutions in National Capital Region (NCR) states from paying motor vehicle tax while entering and operating in Haryana, an official statement said.

The cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here this evening.

It accorded approval to a proposal regarding exemptions in liability from paying of motor vehicle tax to educational institution buses of NCR states while entering and operating in Haryana as per the Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement, the statement said.

The exemption is for institutions based in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, other than Haryana, which is also part of the NCR.

This will facilitate the seamless operation of educational institution buses of other NCR states in Haryana, it said.

At present, motor vehicles registered in states other than Haryana are required to pay motor vehicle tax while entering and operating in the state at the specified rates. In order to give effect to such exemption from motor vehicle tax, an amendment in the notification dated September 29, 2017, issued by the state government was required to be carried out. Hence, the present amendment in the notification has been made as a public welfare step to promote ease of living for students and ease of business for schools, it said.

