Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO Meet THE PRESIDENT AND THE PRIME MINISTER of Mauritius

• Merck Foundation provided more than 63 scholarships for one-year Diploma and two-year Master's Degree to doctors in many underserved and critical medical specialties in Mauritius such as Diabetes, Endocrinology, Oncology, Reproductive and Sexual Care, Respiratory care, Acute, and Critical Care, Cardiovascular preventive Medicine, Pediatric emergency and neonatal care and more.

• Merck Foundation conducted their 2nd edition of Health Media Training for the Mauritian Media Representatives in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius.

• Merck Foundation announces Call for Applications for "More than Mother" Awards and "Diabetes and Hypertension" Awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields to sensitize the communities about critical social and health issues.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscore its commitment to building healthcare capacity in Mauritius during their high-level meetings with H.E. PRITHVIRAJSING ROOPUN, The President of Mauritius, H.E. PRAVIND KUMAR JUGNAUTH, The Prime Minister of Mauritius and HON'BLE KAILASH KUMAR JAGUTPAL, Minister of Health of Mauritius. During the two meetings, the long-term plans of Merck foundation programs in Mauritius were shared by Prof. Dr. Frank StangenbergHaverkamp, Chairman of both Executive Board of E.Merck KG & Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Dr. RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, expressed, "We aim to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity, by providing access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions. We are committed to transforming Patientcare landscape in Africa through our scholarship programs. More than 1300 scholarships have been provided for young doctors from 44 countries in 27 critical and underserved specialties." Senator, Dr. RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "It was a great honor to meet H.E. PRITHVIRAJSING ROOPUN, The President of Mauritius, H.E. PRAVIND KUMAR JUGNAUTH, The Prime Minister of Mauritius and HON'BLE KAILASH KUMAR JAGUTPAL, Minister of Health of Mauritius, to discuss the ongoing Merck Foundation programs and our long-term partnership to strengthen healthcare capacity, break infertility stigma, and support girl education in the country. I am very proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 63 scholarships to young Mauritian doctors for a one-year diploma and two-year master's degree in underserved and critical specialties like Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Diabetes care, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Oncology, Fertility Specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Neuroimaging for Research, Internal Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Critical Care, Psychiatry and more. We will continue with our efforts and scale up our scholarship programs to create a stronger platform of skilled and specialized Mauritian doctors in the public sector." Merck Foundation also conducted their MF Alumni Summit to meet the doctors who have completed or are undergoing the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation. The Summit was co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of both Executive Board of E.Merck KG & Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Dr. RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation together with the HON'BLE KAILASH KUMAR JAGUTPAL, Minister of Health of Mauritius.

"Merck Foundation, through their "More Than a Mother" movement is also working to raise awareness about infertility prevention, male infertility, breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, and addressing a wide range of social issues in the country and across Africa through media partnership and fashion and art with purpose" she emphasized.

Merck Foundation conducted their 2nd edition of Health Media Training for the Mauritian Media Representatives in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius. The training was conducted to emphasize the important role that media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift to address a wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking the Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM, etc. on women and couples - Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, it also included a session on the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension. The training session was co-chaired by Senator, Dr. RashaKelej CEO of Merck Foundation & President of the 'More Than a Mother' Movement, and Mr. Chayman P. Surajbali Chairman, Media Trust Board, Mauritius, and was addressed by top Medical and Media Experts.

Talking about the Health Media Training Program Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej explained, "This program is a part of 'Merck More than a Mother' community awareness Program. I strongly believe in the critical role that media plays in shaping our society. The media can address and raise awareness about sensitive social and health issues in our communities. We conducted a Health Media Training for Mauritian journalists last year through an online platform. I am extremely happy to meet the media representatives in person during our first onsite training session in the country." Moreover, Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

The award announced are 1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022, in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius 2. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022, in partnership with Fashion & Design Institute, Mauritius 3. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022, in partnership with Mauritius Film Development Corporation 4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022 5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension", in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius 6. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension", in partnership with Fashion & Design Institute, Mauritius 7. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension", in partnership with Mauritius Film Development Corporation 8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension" Entries for the above awards can be submitted to us at: submit@merck-foundation.com For information on the above awards, please visit the company's website: www.merck-foundation.com About 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindset. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective, and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child. The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are: H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia H.E. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, The First Lady of Niger The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU and The Former First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, and male infertility to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as.

• 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training • 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards • 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards • 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards • Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it • Children storybook, localized for each country Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation App https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard Facebook: Merck Foundation Twitter: @Merckfoundation YouTube: MerckFoundation Instagram: Merck Foundation Flickr: Merck Foundation Website: www.merck-foundation.com About Merck Foundation The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity, and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Flickr. To View, the Image, Click on the Link Below: Prof. Dr. Frank StangenbergHaverkamp and Senator, Dr. RashaKelej during their meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Mauritius

