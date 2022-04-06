'Manhandled during protest in DU', says KYS, police denies

Several students protesting offline exams outside DU's Arts Faculty on Wednesday were ''manhandled'' and ''assaulted'' by the Delhi Police, student group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) has alleged. The allegations were rejected by the police. Students of the School of Open Learning (SOL) and those associated with KYC in their protest demanded an open book exam for the fourth and sixth semester students. They also demanded complete printed study material for all SOL students immediately.

''We were protesting peacefully outside Arts Faculty. Police initiated violence against us. KYS activists and SOL students were manhandled, assaulted and detained by the Delhi Police along with the employed goons of the University of Delhi,'' KYS activist Bhim Kumar said. A senior police officer said though the police detained a few members of KYS, no force was used against them. The KYS also submitted a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh urging him to conduct open book exam for the second and third year students with both, online and offline, options. The group said many students of the SOL and also regular college were “anxious” about offline exams. ''This is highly problematic as these batches of students would be taking examinations in the physical mode for the first time without any grounding in this mode,'' it said in the memorandum.

