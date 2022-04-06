SRFTI team visits Tripura to check infrastructure for establishing film institute

A three-member team of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata visited Nazrul Kalashetra here to check the existing infrastructure for setting up the Tripura Chapter of SRFTI on Wednesday.

The team headed by SRFTI Director Amaresh Chakrabarti accompanied by Tripura's Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chakraborty inspected the entire structure to find out if the place is suitable for establishing a film institute. “Around one month back, I went to Kolkata and had an elaborate discussion with the Director, Registrar and Dean of SRFTI on the state government's plan for setting up a chapter of SRFTI in Agartala. Today's visit of the SRFTI delegation is the follow up action of that meeting”, Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

Asserting that the BJP-IPFT government is committed to develop cultural activities further by setting up new institutes like SRFTI, National School of Drama and other organizations, the ICA Minister said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has already made a provision of Rs 6 crore for procurement of equipment.

“We want to promote the film industry because our next-door neighbours - West Bengal, Assam, Manipur and Bangladesh have already developed film industry. Our government, which is focused on 'atmanirbhor' Tripura, wishes to begin the process. The plan will open a new door of jobs for the youths who want to pursue a career in the film industry”, he said.

Chowdhury further said the decision to kick start SRFTI Tripura Chapter will be taken after taking into consideration the observation of the SRFTI and the state government.

