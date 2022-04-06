Need to revamp education system to align J&K youth to mainstream: Senior Army officer

General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command Lieutenant General J S Nain of the Indian Army has stressed the need to revamp the education system to ensure that the youth in Jammu and Kashmir are aligned to the mainstream and necessity to prevent narco-terrorism in the valley. The Army Commander was speaking at a webinar organised recently to gain insight into the prevailing security situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

The webinar was organised by Desert Corps under the aegis of Pune-based Southern Command, a Defence release stated.

Lt Gen Nain impressed upon young officers to remain abreast of the situation prevalent in the country and understand the emerging dynamics of Kashmir on the geo-strategic front.

He stressed the need to revamp the education system to ensure that the youth remain aligned to the mainstream and the necessity to prevent narco-terrorism and guarding against infiltration in principal institutions.

The decisions taken in the last few years, including abrogation of Article 370, delimitation and planned statehood to J&K, are reflective of a strong and decisive leadership that is pursuing a secular, pluralist agenda, crucial for the development and betterment of the valley, he said.

''An audit of the infrastructure development and socio-economic impact may be considered, to enable better policy-making decisions,'' the release quoting Lt Gen Nain stated.

He further advised all stakeholders to be prepared to pre-emptively counter Pakistan's next strategic design.

India stands for peace and resolution of issues through diplomacy and dialogue, however, the conditions should be right and cessation of the proxy war by Pakistan is a prerequisite for the same, he said.

The speakers expressed their views on changing dynamics in Kashmir and its implications for the security situation.

The threat assessment from the global, national and regional perspective with likely effects on the prevailing situation in J&K was also deliberated upon.

An in-depth assessment of the agitational dynamics and white-collar terrorism was presented in one of the sessions to enlighten the audience about the hidden agenda of adversaries.

The webinar was attended by about 1,100 officers from 32 different stations under the Southern Command. The conduct focused on evolving social, political and economic contours in Kashmir, post abrogation of Article 370 and the consequent paradigm shift in the global and national security scenario. It was followed by an interactive session on the future road map.

Eminent practitioners who have dealt with Kashmir from various pillars of governance presented their candid views.

The panelists included Lieutenant General D P Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd), Ex GOC Chinar Corps, who was at the helm of affairs during the Pulwama incident, along with Rajendra Kumar, Ex DGP J&K and TCA Raghavan, former High Commissioner to Pakistan and a foreign policy expert.

