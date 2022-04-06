DOE and municipal schools will have to work together to bridge learning gap among children: Sisodia

The Directorate of Education and the municipal schools in Delhi will have to work together to bridge the learning gap among children that has arisen due to the prolonged closure of schools in view of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Sisodia made the comments while chairing an important meeting with the Commissioner of North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations as well as secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). ''Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent closure of schools, a huge gap in the learning of children has emerged in the last two years. After the schools fully reopen in the new session, it has become very important to undertake all necessary steps to bridge this gap. ''The Directorate of Education and the municipal schools will have to work together to bridge this learning gap among children,'' Sisodia said.

During his discussion with municipal commissioners, Sisodia said implementation of Delhi government's ''Mission Buniyaad'' should be undertaken in mission mode. The Delhi government had in February, 2018 announced the launch of ''Mission Buniyaad'' for improving learning skills of children studying in state and municipal-run schools.

Under the programme which will run from April to June for classes 3 to 5 in MCD and classes 6 to 8 in government's schools, children will undergo a reading level assessment based on which they will be enrolled in specialised ''Mission Buniyaad'' classes. Sisodia also suggested that all the municipal commissioners meet with the principals of their schools and review the preparedness of implementing the programme.

Regarding the planned admission from MCD feeder schools to DoE schools every year, the deputy chief minister said it has often been noticed that students take admissions in other schools or leave Delhi and go to their native places. ''Their name is present in the database of MCD feeder schools and their school leaving certificate is also issued by many feeder schools during admission. ''Due to this, there is a difference between the total number of enrolment and the actual number of admission under planned admission. This error should be removed by the MCD feeder schools in time to optimally utilize the resources,'' he said.

