Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins

Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday, according to the National Testing Agency NTA.The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.The last date for submission of online application form is May 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.

''The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified,'' a senior NTA official said.

''Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only,'' the official added.

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

