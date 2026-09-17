Chief Minister Sukhu Engages Students on Education and Cleanliness

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a Hamirpur school to discuss educational reforms and the importance of cleanliness with students. The Chief Minister addressed concerns over leaked NEET papers and emphasized accountability. He also assured improvements in local infrastructure and transportation for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:55 IST
Chief Minister Sukhu Engages Students on Education and Cleanliness
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacts with students (Photo/Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a significant visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Rail, in the Nadaun area of Hamirpur district on Thursday. His interaction with students aimed to gather their perspectives on career, studies, and forthcoming changes in the education sector. The Chief Minister sought their feedback on the implemented CBSE curriculum, facilitating a dialogue between the government and students.

A noteworthy interaction occurred when a student questioned why cleanliness is often undervalued in society and suggested improvements based on her sister's observations in Kazakhstan. Chief Minister Sukhu responded by stressing the need to transform cleanliness into a community-driven movement, emphasizing its priority alongside national leader Mahatma Gandhi's vision.

During the visit, Sukhu addressed the critical issue of question paper leaks, particularly referencing the recent NEET debacle. He reiterated the state's commitment to merit-based selection processes, highlighting past measures taken against paper leaks. Furthermore, requests for enhanced transportation and infrastructure were received from students, with Sukhu promising necessary government intervention to address these concerns.

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