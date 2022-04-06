Class 12 girl mowed to death by car in Delhi, two students injured

A class 12 student died and her two other friends sustained injuries after a speeding car allegedly hit them in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar West area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Manisha Kumari (18) was declared brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, while the other two injured girls named Kalpana and Sanjana have been moved to Balaji hospital for medical assistance, they said.

They were hit by the speeding car while crossing the road, Kumari got injured further after the car first hit her and later rammed into a truck carrying LPG cylinders.

The accused driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind, police said.

The police have arrested the car driver, identified as Pushpender, a resident of Bahadurgarh and the truck driver, Mukesh, a resident of Bihar. Both their vehicles have been seized.

According to police, the incident took place when the trio, all students of class 12, were on their way to Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said an information was received at Paschim Vihar West police station at around 8 am regarding a road accident.

When the team reached the spot, they found that three girls who were heading towards school were hit by a car which further hit the truck carrying LPG cylinders causing fatal injuries to Kumari.

The injured Kumari was declared brought dead at the hospital, the other two injured girls Kalpana and Sanjana are out of danger, he said.

''The offending vehicle has been taken into police custody and driver of the vehicle is on the run. Two dedicated teams have been constituted to trace the accused driver as well as the owner of the vehicle. As per the initial enquiry, both the car and truck driver are at fault,'' Sharma said.

The parents of the deceased girl blamed the lack of foot-over-bridge in the area for the incident and said such incidents ''occur every three months''. Kumari's father Tunna Yadav claimed that they had requested the authorities multiple times to construct a foot-over-bridge in the area especially for the school going students but all their ''requests went unheard.'' ''Later, the authorities had assured us that they would construct a foot-over-bridge to ensure smooth and safe travelling for passersby and school children. But they haven't constructed it yet...Now my child has died,'' he further alleged.

Kumari's mother, Premkala, said her child was on her way to school when the accident occurred. ''If some police personnel was present on that stretch to oversee these girls crossing the road, the accident could have been prevented,'' she alleged. All the three girls are residents of JJ Cluster, Udyog Nagar, police said.

