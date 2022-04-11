Over 4,500 athletes from 189 varsities to participate in Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru

The Khelo India University Games, which will be held in Bengaluru from April 24 to May 3, is expected to see the participation of 4,529 athletes from 189 universities across the country, Secretary in the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Sujata Chaturvedi said on Monday. The event will also witness the inclusion of two indigenous disciplines – 'Yogasana' and 'Mallakhamb' — in the sports category. The event was earlier scheduled to take place in 2021 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaturvedi told reporters after a meeting with officials here. Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Dr K C Narayana Gowda, who chaired the meeting, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the event. According to Chaturvedi, Jain Global University is hosting the event. The events will be held at 14 locations spread across Jain Global University Campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteerava Stadium, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium and the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. The games will be conducted in 20 disciplines and a total of 275 gold medals will be up for grabs. With the introduction of Yogasana and Mallakhamb, the total number of disciplines has gone up to 20, she said. ''The introduction of Yogasana and Mallakhamb in the University Games is an effort to preserve and promote the century old sporting disciplines of the country,'' Chaturvedi said. The total estimated spending is Rs 52 crore of which Rs 35 crore will be borne by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event will be broadcast live on the All India Radio and telecast from multiple channels of Doordarshan and social media platforms. ''During the event, the athletes will also be given awareness on doping through National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA),'' Chaturvedi said. Speaking about accommodation of participants, Minister Gowda said Jain University has 3,500 rooms, while 1,500 rooms of Art of Living will be used. ''We will use 700 rooms around the Kanteerava stadium. We will also utilise rooms of some guest houses,'' Gowda told reporters. A total of 7,500 people including the athletes are expected to attend the games.

