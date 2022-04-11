Nishanth Shetty creates new record in Kambala racing

Left Menu

Kambala veterans said though racing tracks have various lengths, the time taken to clear 100 metres is registered for the purpose of records. A total of 151 pairs of buffaloes took part in the Venur kambala, the sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:39 IST
A 30-year-old jockey has re-written the record held by Shrinivas Gowda called Usain Bolt of Kambala race by covering the 100-metre mark with his pair of buffaloes in 8.36 seconds during an event in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, organisers said.

The present champion Gowda had completed the run in 8.78 seconds at Sathya Dharama Jodukere kambala held at Kakkepadavu in the district last year.

The rising star in the race is Bajagoli Jogibettu Nishanth Shetty, who put up a phenomenal performance at Venur Permuda Soorya Chandra jodukere kambala while winning the quarterfinal race.

The event was for 125 metres, which he cleared in 10.44 seconds. Kambala veterans said though racing tracks have various lengths, the time taken to clear 100 metres is registered for the purpose of records. A total of 151 pairs of buffaloes took part in the Venur kambala, the sources said. Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal Karnataka, known as Tulunadu, in slushy paddy fields and buffalo is driven by a jockey.

