New portal to connect youth of J&K with industry

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a portal aimed at providing real-time information about job opportunities available for the youth in the region.

The portal -- AVSAR -- under 'Connect to Opportunities Initiative' by Mission Youth aims at providing more than 10,000 jobs in 2022.

As part of the initiative, Mission Youth has signed an agreement with Vision India for providing jobs to the youth of J&K. The programme aims at connecting various corporate, national and multi-national companies with the youth of J&K having skill and employability.

The Lt Governor said the online platform will act as an interface the industry and skilled workforce in J&K.

''Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to provide quality education, skill training and better employment to the youth'', he said and asked Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO of Mission Youth, to organise job fairs in Jammu and Srinagar.

The portal has been provisioned to facilitate real-time information flow notifying students about pre-placement activities and job opportunities. All ITIs and other technical institutions in the Union Territory will be on-boarded in the programme for achieving the best outcomes for our enterprising youths.

As more industries are expected to be set up in J&K under the new industrial scheme, special focus should be given on training of local youth to meet the requirement of skilled workforce, Sinha said.

