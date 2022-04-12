Left Menu

Delhi Parents Association alleges fee hike by two top private schools

The Delhi Parents Association on Monday alleged that two top private schools in the national capital have arbitrarily increased the fees after they reopened following the prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Schools in the city reopened for physical classes on April 1 after being closed for over two years.

The Delhi Parents Association on Monday alleged that two top private schools in the national capital have arbitrarily increased the fees after they reopened following the prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in the city reopened for physical classes on April 1 after being closed for over two years.

''Two top private schools have increased the fees. The recent statements by Delhi's education minister in which he falsely claimed that private schools in Delhi have not increased fees in the last many years are all a lie. The affected parents running from pillar to post to raise their concerns about the fee hike have not been heard by the education minister or the DOE (Directorate of Education),'' DPA president Aparajita Gautam said.

Authorities of both schools were not available for comment on the issue.

''The Delhi BJP has extended support to the Delhi Parents Association and will be organising a peaceful protest on Tuesday,'' Gautam said.

Several parents have been alleging that transportation fees in the majority of schools have gone up by up to 30 per cent.

''First, they were attributing the rise in transportation fees to the hike diesel and petrol prices. Why are they raising the tuition fee now?'' asked a parent who did not wish to be named and took part in a protest outside a private school in Dwarka.

