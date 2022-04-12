SC directs FTII to allow candidates suffering from colour blindness to pursue courses on film making

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to allow candidates suffering from color blindness to pursue all courses on filmmaking and editing, saying there was a need to adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach to the matter.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said no discrimination be made based on color blindness for getting admission to the institute.

The top court said that filmmaking and editing are a form of art and the institute should adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach to the matter.

The order came on an appeal filed by Patna resident Ashutosh Kumar challenging the order of the Bombay High Court which rejected his plea seeking admission to a three-year post-graduate diploma course in film editing at FTII.

The apex court had earlier formed a committee of experts on the issue The top court noted that as per the commitment that individuals with color blindness should be able to enroll in all courses at FTII. ''Reasons being film and TV creations are collaborating art forms. Restricting may stifle creative talent and the development of art. Any limitation can be overcome by help. Not for FTII to determine candidates' future occupational prospects. The job of an editor, not mechanical, must creatively work with the story, dialogue, music, and performances and even rewrite the film,'' the bench said.

Kumar was also short-listed for the course but his candidature was rejected after he was found to be color blind during the medical examination. The authorities cited FTII rules which state that color-blind candidates are not fit for admission in a few courses, including film editing.

Kumar had moved the high court in 2016 against rejection of admission but failed to get a reprieve. The high court had noted that the FTII has set up an admission committee of experts from various fields to review the admission criteria and carved out six out of 12 courses at FTII in which color-blind candidates are not found suitable.

