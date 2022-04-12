Religious hatred being spread now will stay on, youth to get affected more, says Gandhian Dr Bang

Renowned Gandhian and social activist Dr Abhay Bang has said the feeling of religious hatred that is getting filled in the minds of people at present will stay on for the next 70 years, with the youth getting more affected by it than elders.

He was speaking on the subject 'Sadhya Stithi aani Gandhi Vichaar' on Sunday at a book release function at Sarvodaya Ashram and touched upon a wide range of issues, including capitalism, global warming and violence.

''The feeling of religious hatred is being filled in the minds of people. The poison which is being spread now will stay on for the next 70 years. Its effect on the youth is much more than elders,'' he said.

He claimed fundamentalism increased in the country from 1980 and cited the rise of the BJP from a party with just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to its dominant position now on the back of the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple issue.

He said the RSS moulds the minds of people by using educational institutions, literature, drama etc and it has devised a strategy to further its aims by keeping in mind the next 100 years.

