Tripura tribal council asks staff to wear traditional dresses once a week

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has asked its employees to wear traditional dresses once a week, leading to a political furore.

The executive committee of Tripura Motha-run TTAADC has decided to introduce wearing traditional dresses every Monday, officials said.

''All the employees of TTAADC are requested for compliance,'' said a notification issued by Additional Chief Executive Officer Subal Debbarma.

This will also be applicable for Chief Executive Member (CEM), Chairman, Executive Members (EMs) and Members of District Council (MDCs), it added.

The TTADC has around 6,000 employees, officials said.

Opposing the decision, BJP asked what will the non-indigenous employees do.

''The tribal council has around 10-15 per cent employees who are non-indigenous. If the employees of TTAADC are forced to wear indigenous dresses what will the non-indigenous staffers wear? Tradition, culture and language should not be imposed,'' said BJP MDC Bimal Chakma.

Former TTADC CEM Radha Charan Debbarma, who is the general secretary of CPI(M)-backed Tripura Ganakumkti Parisad, said it was not the time for introducing dress codes for employees.

Instead, the council should financially support the Jumia families as festivals such as Garia are drawing near, he said.

''Poor tribal people are finding it difficult to earn their livelihood as MGNREGA projects have crumbled in hilly areas,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)