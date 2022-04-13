Delhi: EDMC to implement 'Mission Buniyaad', 'NIPUN Bharat' programmes in all its schools

East Delhi Municipal Corporation is going to implement 'Mission Buniyaad' and 'NIPUN Bharat' programmes in all its schools, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government in February 2018 had announced the launch of 'Mission Buniyaad' for improving learning skills of children studying in state and municipal-run schools.

National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) was launched in July 2021 under the aegis of centrally sponsored scheme of 'Samagra Shiksha'.

EDMC on Wednesday organised a meeting with the principals of all its schools at the civic body's headquarters here.

Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand, senior officials, and principals from different schools were present in the meeting.

Smooth functioning of EDMC schools impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of 'Mission Buniyaad' programme, 'NIPUN Bharat', and evaluation of teachers were on the agenda of the meeting. The commissioner said due to the pandemic and consequent closure of schools, there has been a ''huge gap'' in the education of children in the last two years.

''EDMC is going to implement 'Mission Buniyaad' and 'NIPUN Bharat' programmes in all EDMC schools,'' the civic body said in a statement.

Under the 'Mission Buniyaad' programme which will run from April to June for classes 3 to 5 in civic schools and classes 6 to 8 in government schools, children undergo a reading level assessment based on which they will be enrolled in specialised 'Mission Buniyaad classes'.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had launched the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy called NIPUN Bharat in July 2021. The mission aims to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy in primary classes.

Anand said study material for 'Mission Buniyaad' has already been distributed by 'Samagra Shiksha' to all EDMC schools.

The commissioner added that special classes will be organised for children under 'Mission Buniyaad' even during summer vacations.

Similarly, 'NIPUN Bharat' programme is specially designed for children in the age group of 3-9 years.

He said in this direction, a mega parent-teacher meeting is being organised in all schools of the corporation on April 16 in which parents will be informed about the two programmes in detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)