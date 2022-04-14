Maha: Literature on Dr B R Ambedkar now available online at click of a button

Books written on Dr B R Ambedkar and other researches compiled on him in various languages are now available at the click of a button, courtesy Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here in Maharashtra.

Talking to PTI on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Thursday, the university's Knowledge Resource Centre director Dr Dharmaraj Veer said they got the idea in 2019 of bringing literature on the Constitution's architect on one platform- the university's website.

Dr Veer along with information scientist Dr Gajanan Khiste at the university extensively searched online platforms for literature available on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as the latter's own writings. ''All this is now available at the click of a button. We have so far uploaded 22 books, three audio books, 117 research thesis in English, Hindi and Marathi along with 21 other thesis written on Dr Ambedkar in India and abroad. We have also made available online all 17 volumes of writings and speeches of Dr Ambedkar,'' Dr Veer said. The university's website also contains various dramas and films made on Ambedkar in Marathi, Hindi, English,Tamil and Kannada languages, he said, adding that they managed to bring all this together despite facing shortage of technical staff. The literature uploaded on the university's website is accessible to all, he said, adding that the project did not cost them a single rupee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)