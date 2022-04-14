Left Menu

Delhi govt to issue guidelines for schools: Sisodia as Covid cases rise

The Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.His comments came amid reports of some school students testing positive for the virus in Delhi as well as the National Capital Region NCR.COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry.

The Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

His comments came amid reports of some school students testing positive for the virus in Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

''COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation,'' Sisodia told reporters.

''I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard,'' he added. Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

