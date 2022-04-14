Left Menu

JNU students' clash: Nation will not progress if there will be hooliganism in colleges, says Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:20 IST
JNU students' clash: Nation will not progress if there will be hooliganism in colleges, says Kejriwal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nation will never progress if there will be clashes and hooliganism in schools and colleges, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday reacting to the April 10 violence at JNU.

Two groups of students clashed at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying 20 students were injured in the violence.

''Children go to study in schools and colleges and only studies should happen at these places. If studies happen, only then will the nation progress,'' said Kejriwal on the sidelines of an event here when asked about the violence at the university.

''If there will be clashes and hooliganism, the nation will not progress,'' he added.

The two students groups on Monday lodged police complaints against each other, while varsity authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a 'hawan', an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate ABVP.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration also warned students of disciplinary action if they were found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022