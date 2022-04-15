SICSR admission open for BCA course via SET-General 2022: Apply now!

Kickstart your success journey with SICSR, Pune - Apply Now for the BCA program India, 15th April 2022: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), Pune, a pioneer in high-quality computer education and IT programmes is inviting registrations for their esteemed BCA course. Aspirants looking to take admission can apply via the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2022. Desired aspirants looking to build a smart career in IT, with an evaluation that meets international standards, SICSR’s BCA course enables students with the skills to evaluate, design, and develop software systems. With digitization at its peak, BCA can help aspirants create a multi-faceted career in the IT industry. Students who opt for this programme learn skills and information not only about computer and information technology but also in communication, organization, and management. Aiming at building future leaders for the IT industry worldwide, SICSRs’s extensive BCA course is focused on computer application which requires the skill set of creative, logical thinking and problem solving technique. The students are always taught about new technology emerging in the market which equips them with the skills to evaluate, design, and develop software systems. Students will eventually possess the ability to comprehend logic development ideas and adapt to the best industry practices. BCA Honours: This programme with specializations will be offered to the second year students of BCA, of existing BCA programme on completion of additional 24 credits. The specializations offered as part of this programme are Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Data Security. The programme is focused on the current trends in technology and prepares the students for a smart career. This degree equips students with the skills to analyse data, provide secure solutions, and build intelligent systems. SICSR believes in its experiential learning pedagogy that promotes students to develop pilot projects for exploring theoretical subjects. To develop techno-management skills in students, the institute conducts various workshops and seminars by industry leaders on current technologies. Additionally, students are also encouraged to learn using various platforms made available to them. Dr. Jatinder kumar R. Saini, Professor and Director, SICSR: “SICSR is a pioneer in high-quality computer education and is dedicated towards grooming students to become industry leaders in the IT industry by imparting world-class experiential education. The BCA programme offered by the institute is one of the best in the country with excellent placement opportunities. The window for admissions is open and we invite aspiring students to join our esteemed SICSR family.” SICSR is one of the top institutes in India to provide a broad portfolio of academic IT programmes which requires the skill set of creative, logical thinking of a given problem. The institute has been ranked #2 amongst the Top BCA colleges in India 2021, according to India Today, Outlook-I Care survey, and ranked #1 amongst the ‘Top BCA colleges in India’ according to GHRDC as well as in times annual survey report 2020. Students graduating from SICSR have been placed in prestigious organizations such as Infosys, Amazon, Cognizant, TCS, and many more, with the highest package going up to 21 lakhs per annum for the latest placement session. SET 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 80 cities all over India. To register for SET 2022, aspirants can visit set-test.org and fill out their candidature correctly. Post filling their candidature, aspirants can proceed with the payment of registration fees via digital payment methods or demand draft. Once shortlisted, the aspirant would then need to attend the further admission process conducted by SICSR, Pune. Students passing XII (10+2) or equivalent government-approved Diploma in Engineering/ Technology from any recognized Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (For SC/ST: 45%) are eligible to enroll in the undergraduate admission process for SICSR. The course curriculum of BCA is industry-oriented with a wide range of possibilities and opportunities where you learn exactly what the market demands. The subjects offered vary from very basic to core programming languages like programming skills in Java, Python programming, web development, Content management system, Computer Networks, Operating Systems, Database Management systems, IoT, Cloud Computing , Machine Learning and Cyber Security etc. This course provides the required skills and enables the students to get themselves employed in different sectors. After the successful completion of BCA, a student will be able to choose from numerous career options in various fields like Software development, Banks, Education, Government departments, etc. For further information visit- https://www.sicsr.ac.in/ To apply for the BCA course, register for SET-2022- https://www.set-test.org/ PWR PWR