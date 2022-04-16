Ghaziabad boy shot dead in Canada cremated

A management student who was shot dead outside the Toronto subway in Canada early this month was cremated in his home town here on Saturday.

The body of the 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev was received by his family at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from where it was taken to his residence at Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad and was cremated on the bank of the Hindon river in the evening.

Kartik’s last rites were performed by his younger brother Parth, his father Jitesh Vasudev told PTI.

The body of the slain student was flown to New Delhi from Toronto in Canada, where he was doing MBA. The victim's father expressed disappointment that no help was provided by the local administration for ferrying his son's body from the IGIA to Ghaziabad. ''No representative of the local administration reached the cremation ground either to console the family,'' he said.

Kartik Vasudev had gone to Canada in January this year to study for an MBA degree.

He was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 outside the Sherburne subway station.

A 39-year-old man, who allegedly shot Kartik dead, was arrested on April 12 in Toronto.

The victim’s father said the family will visit Toronto and contact the police there to enquire about the progress in their investigation.

