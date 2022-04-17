Maha: Police teams formed to nab PFI's Mumbra unit chief

Police teams are on the look out for the Popular Front of India (PFI)'s Mumbra unit president Abdul Matin Shekhani who was booked for a protest outside a mosque a couple of days ago, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

The protest, against alleged atrocities on Muslims by authorities in several states post violence during Ram Navami on April 10, was held outside a mosque here on Friday without police permission after which a case was registered, he said.

The Mumbra police are probing the case, he added.

