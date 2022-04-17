Left Menu

Maha: Police teams formed to nab PFI's Mumbra unit chief

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:42 IST
Maha: Police teams formed to nab PFI's Mumbra unit chief
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police teams are on the look out for the Popular Front of India (PFI)'s Mumbra unit president Abdul Matin Shekhani who was booked for a protest outside a mosque a couple of days ago, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

The protest, against alleged atrocities on Muslims by authorities in several states post violence during Ram Navami on April 10, was held outside a mosque here on Friday without police permission after which a case was registered, he said.

The Mumbra police are probing the case, he added.

