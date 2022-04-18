upGrad Vietnam Launches Bilingual Courses and Local Partnerships to Spearhead Country Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech major with a strong presence across the APAC doubles down on the Vietnam region to address the strong local demand for digital-first education, as the country heads towards Industry 4.0. The Edtech major has recently appointed Ex-OYO Dushyant Dwibedy as the Vietnam Country Head with a mandate to build a strong local team, initiate corporate and university partnerships, and also to build long-lasting learning outcomes for the Vietnamese workforce. “Ambition levels in Vietnam are soaring and we want to be at the heart of making career-changing courses as also being the LifeLongLearning partner for students and working professionals. Outside of our offerings in certification, diplomas, degrees, and doctorates, we also see a large market for our upGrad Abroad initiative as Vietnam is one of the larger markets for aspiring locals looking to go overseas for higher education,” clarifies Dushyant Dwibedy.

Vietnam has over 1.5 million people joining the workforce every year, adding to its attractive market size for Lifelong Learners and those requiring in-depth subject knowledge and cutting-edge skill sets for all the careers of tomorrow. Commenting on the same, Zubin Gandevia, CEO - APAC, upGrad said, “We are assembling an advisory board here in Vietnam, forging strong partnerships with universities, and working on making all that we do very affordable, accessible, and career-changing for our learners. Vietnam offers very interesting opportunities and hence, our local and targeted focus will yield great results.” “For upGrad, more than 35% of our revenues will come from the International markets and therefore, our country-wise local focus is the way to go forward, as we contribute to the overall 1.3 billion global knowledge workers looking to fast forward their careers in this decade,” concluded Mayank Kumar co-founder & MD upGrad while commenting on the all-encompassing growth plan to penetrate deeper into the region.

About upGrad upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 2 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original &owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with presence in many more countries.

