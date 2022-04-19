Cycle Pure Agarbathi announces Winners of its First-ever Virtual Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021

The quiz had more than 30,000 participants from across India and the winners received iPhone 12 along with gift vouchers Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s largest selling prayer brand, concluded its first-ever Virtual Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 as part of its quest for India’s young heritage champions. The competition recorded 30,000 plus participants from across the country, from Class VII to X. 12 students qualified for the national semi-finals, which were hosted in two parts. Hrudasree R Krishnan from Christ Nagar, EHSS, Thiruvananthapuram was the winner. She won an iPhone 11 along with other gift vouchers. The winners and runners-up received exciting prizes such as iPads, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and Cycle.in gift coupons, among other goodies, besides certificates for all participants. All the rounds of the quiz can be viewed at: National Finals I Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 In the run up to the main rounds of the quiz, there were fun-filled, yet informative engagement activities on social media such as anagrams, puzzles and short quizzes for the participants. Speaking about this event, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “It is heartening to see the overwhelming response that the Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 has received from students. Despite the virtual format, the enthusiasm displayed by them was nothing short of spectacular. Their zeal has encouraged us to organize the next edition on a bigger and grander scale, which would be online or offline based on the pandemic situation.” “The students, as well as the principals of the participating schools, showed great interest while preparing for the various rounds. We are inspired by their diligence, sincerity and excitement despite their busy school schedules. They are indeed the future custodians of India’s heritage and culture,” he added. The students who excelled in the quiz were given different titles as follows: Heritage Ratna was won by Shashwat Mishra, Sunbeam School Lahartara, Varanasi, Heritage Uttam was won by Pranav A. Gautam, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan SS School, Chennai, Heritage Prerna titled was given to SreenandhSudheesh, GMHSS CU Campus, Kozhikode, Heritage Prerna 2nd prize was given to Shaurya Vijay Sinha, Loyola School, Jamshedpur, and the 3rd prize of the same title was given to Kanishka Deora, St. Anthony SSS, Udaipur. Speaking about the quiz, Hrudasree R Krishnan, winner of Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021, from Christ Nagar, EHSS, says, “Participating in the Cycle Heritage Quiz helped me learn more and improve my knowledge on India’s rich history and heritage. I was also able to hone my research skills and critical thinking ability.” The quiz will be streamed on Cycle’s official website and on its social media handles. About NRRS The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organisation has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm ‘NR Foundation’. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit: www.nrgroup.com. Image: Cycle Pure Agarbathi hosts Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 PWR PWR

