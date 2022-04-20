Meeting over demand for rail head in Assam's Barpeta to be held soon: Union Minister

Union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Tuesday said that that the Centre was aware of the longstanding demand for a rail head in Barpeta town of Assam and a meeting in the matter will be convened soon.

Talking to reporters during a visit here, Danve, the MoS for railways and coal & mines, said that the central government was aware of the demand.

A meeting over the demand would soon be arranged in Delhi and the Lok Sabha MP from Barpeta would be invited to it, said Danve, as he reviewed projects in Barpeta -- one of the seven aspirational districts of Assam.

A PIB release stated that the minister, during the visit, inspected the railway section between Kamakhya and Barpeta Road.

He also visited a school at Barpeta and interacted with the teachers and students there.

''The fatigue of the journey seemed to have vanished after spending time with children. It is good to see the future of the country being strengthened," he wrote on Twitter later, sharing a video of the school visit.

Danve inaugurated a beneficiary's house, built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban at Budurru Tup, ward number 13, the release said.

He also held a review meeting for Barpeta's development of Barpeta with the MPs and MLAs.

