Left Menu

'Fake university': FIR against VC of govt varsity, four others

The state government hurriedly withdrew the draft legislation last month when the scandal surfaced.Prof Amarika Singh, Vice Chancellor of the state governments Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur and Ranjeet Singh, founder trustee of Sikars Gurukul Shikshan Sansthan, that came up with the proposal to build the university, are among those named in the FIR.The three others are Dr Vijay Beniwal, Assistant Professor, Government Law College in Alwar, Prof Jayant Singh of Rajasthan University in Jaipur and Prof.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 16:55 IST
'Fake university': FIR against VC of govt varsity, four others
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police has booked the vice chancellor of a state-run institute and four others for allegedly faking details for a bill to establish a new private university. The state government hurriedly withdrew the draft legislation last month when the scandal surfaced.

Prof Amarika Singh, Vice Chancellor of the state government’s Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur and Ranjeet Singh, founder trustee of Sikar's Gurukul Shikshan Sansthan, that came up with the proposal to build the university, are among those named in the FIR.

The three others are Dr Vijay Beniwal, Assistant Professor, Government Law College in Alwar, Prof Jayant Singh of Rajasthan University in Jaipur and Prof. Ghanshyam Singh Rathore from Udaipur.

As per the bill introduced on February 24, the university was proposed to be set up by the Gurukul Shikshan Sansthan in Sikar and the “verification” of its infrastructure was carried out by the committee headed by Prof. Amarika Singh. Beniwal, Jayant Singh and Ghanshyam Rathore were its members.

The bill was slated to be passed on March 22.

Schedule-I of the bill mentioned that the infrastructure comprised administrative, academic blocks and residential blocks with a total built-up area of about 24,811 square metres.

However, the state government was compelled to withdraw 'The Gurukul University Sikar Bill, 2022', during the Assembly session on the day it was supposed to be passed, after deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore alleged that the infrastructure mentioned in it existed only on papers.

Following this, Speaker CP Joshi sought a factual report from the Sikar collector while the government ordered an inquiry by the Jaipur divisional commissioner.

On the basis of the probe report, the joint secretary of the education department registered a case with Jaipur’s Ashok Nagar police station on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
4
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022