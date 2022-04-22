Maha: All India Marathi Literary Conference inaugurated by NCP chief in Latur

The 95th All India Marathi Literary Conference was inaugurated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district.

He said literature must be free and not bound by any school of thought and it had the power to bring about revolutions, the French Revolution being an example.

The 'Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan' is being held in Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sahitya Nagari in Udgir, some 316 kilometres from here.

''Many schools of thought have come out of literature. Thinkers can bring about revolutions, like the French Revolution is its example. Literature should be free and not be bound by any school of thought. Today, the focus of making literature nutritive for a specific thought process is underway and it is dangerous for democracy. It can cause anarchy,'' Pawar said at the event.

''Writers, thinkers must be aware of it as such things can be obstacles in national interest. Writings on history should be research-based, or else they can create disputes that can last long in society,'' he added.

He also said the process of electing the president of the prestigious literary meet should be changed in such a way that at least once in five years it gets a woman president.

Bharat Sasane, president of the literary meet said thinkers and writers were whispering at present that the poor were getting poorer, while the rich were getting richer.

''However, people associated with literature must speak fearlessly. The day people start living without fear, we can say achhe din (good days) have arrived,'' Sasane said.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Chakurkar spoke on the need for translating works into Marathi to make the language richer, while Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said there was lack of ''political will to give classical language status to Marathi''.

''The government has taken the initiative and made Marathi mandatory from Classes I to X,'' he said.

