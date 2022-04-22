33 killed in bombing at mosque and religious school in Afghanistan
A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted news of the devastating bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, saying it also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Thursday claimed a series of bombings, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 10 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.
