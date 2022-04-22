Woman SI dies by suicide, father suspects foul play: Police

A 33-year-old woman sub-inspector allegedly hanged herself to death in her official residence here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Rashmi Yadav, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his official quarter was posted as a police post in-charge under Mohanganj Police Station in Amethi.

Though the Amethi police said the woman SI was found hanging in her official quarter, her father suspected that she was murdered.

Police said Yadav had gone to her quarters on Friday afternoon and when she returned for long to the police post, a constable was sent to her quarter.

He found her residence locked and windows closed and he informed his seniors in the police station, they said.

Later, on the instructions of Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh, the lock of the door was broken open amid videography of the act and subsequent entry of the police to the house. When the police entered the house, Rashmi Yadav was found hanging from the ceiling, SHO Amar Singh said.

Police said senior officials have reached the spot and investigations are going on.

Meanwhile, Rashmi’s father Munna Lal Yadav alleged that his daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered.

Speaking to reporters, he said, ''My daughter had told me three days ago on the phone that everything will be fine if I get transferred from the police post as I am having problems with some people in the police station.” “On Thursday, she informed me that she has been transferred, and she was quite happy about it. Today, I could not speak to her,'' Yadav added.

Rashmi belonged to Lucknow.

Amethi’s Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said that Rashmi was a hardworking sub-inspector and a very sincere worker.

''I am shocked over her death. She was present at the meeting called by the area circle officer. She bore no distress signs which could suggest that she was disturbed. A forensic and a police team are investigating the matter,'' he said.

