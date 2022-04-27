Left Menu

Karnataka CM opens community meal building in Moodbidri

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:15 IST
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Annadasoha' (community meal) building at a private college in Moodbidri here.

He also addressed the staff and students of Excellent PU College where the function was held.

Earlier, Bommai, who arrived at the Moodbidri helipad, was welcomed by Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Umanath Kotian MLA, Coastal Development Authority president Mattar Rathnaker Hegde and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

