Under market revamp plan, improve asthetics, set up air purifier towers: Traders suggest Delhi govt

Improving asthetics of markets, installing CCTV cameras and setting up air purifier towers are among the suggestions made to the Delhi government by traders for its market redevelopment project.

These suggestions came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had last week met representatives of over 40 markets associations to speed up implementation of the project of the AAP government.

The Delhi government in its ''Rozgar Budget'' last month had announced to redevelop selected iconic markets of the city and organise shopping festivals to promote economy and tourism as well as create job opportunities. Subsequently, it had sought suggestions from market associations on the redevelopment project.

General secretary, Traders Association Lajpat Nagar, Ashwani Marwah, said that the government should improve the aesthetic of the marketplace by landscaping parks where people can sit and relax.

''Creating a selfie point would be good as it will act as an attraction. Lighting in the market can be made better with ornamental light poles,'' he told PTI.

Marwah also emphasised that markets should be made more accessible and pedestrian ways or footpaths must be improved.

''Footpaths should be made congruous in a way that it is disable friendly as well. The government should also dedicate some area in markets where we can have have live light and music programmes in the evening,'' Marwah said.

Echoing similar views, Kamla Nagar Market Traders' Association, president, Nitin Gupta said that the government can provide a safe and secure shopping experience by installing more CCTV cameras and lighting up dark spots in the market area.

''The government should work on improving aesthetics of the market by removing overhead wires and laying them under the ground. Market streets should be illuminated well by installing more lights. WiFi hotspots should be created in the market to further enhance shopping experience,'' he said.

Gupta also said that in view of high pollution levels, the government should install an air purifier tower in the marketplace.

The Kamla Nagar market is in the vicinity of the Delhi University and hence, it is a popular hangout for students.

According to officials, a suggestion form has been released by the Delhi government to reach out to city businessmen.

They can provide details of the issues in markets along with their suggestions through the form till May 6.

President of the Federation of the Sadar Bazar Traders' Association, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, said that the government should work towards addressing basic problems such as broken roads, waterlogging, dangling overhead electric wires and lack of toilet in the market area in its redevelopment plan.

“To ensure safety of shoppers the government should remove all overhead cables and light up dark spots in the market. There is a huge problem of parking in the market which should be addressed,” Pamma said.

He suggested that condition of roads should be improved and footpaths made walkable for pedestrians.

