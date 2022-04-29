Left Menu

Heatwave: Punjab govt declares summer vacation in all schools from May 14

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:59 IST
Heatwave: Punjab govt declares summer vacation in all schools from May 14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighbouring states, including Haryana.

In a tweet in Punjabi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14.

On Friday, Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Amritsar was 42.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.7 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022