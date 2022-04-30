Left Menu

Parents must stop treating smartphones as rewards for children: Goa minister

Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte appealed to parents to stop treating smartphone as rewards for children and let them know that it was just a gadget to tide over COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on regular schooling.Talking to reporters on Friday, Khaunte said though parents were forced to accept the pandemic-induced dependency of children on mobile phones for educational purposes, every parent is now worried about the increasing amount of time children are spending on these devices.A recent survey by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has revealed that mobile phone addiction is taking a serious toll on children.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:29 IST
